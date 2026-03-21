Meghan Markle gets unfollowed by Netflix boss on Instagram

Meghan Markle has been unfollowed by Netflix boss Ted Sarandos on Instagram after the streaming giant cut ties with the royal.

Sarandos also unfollowed the Instagram account of Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand As Ever.

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Page Six reported that although Sarandos was said to be one of the first to follow the Duchess of Sussex when she returned to social media in early 2025, he doesn’t currently follow Markle or her troubled lifestyle brand.

However, the outlet reported sources told them Sarandos never followed Markle or As Ever on Instagram in the first place.

Netflix officially cut ties with Meghan Markle 's As Ever lifestyle brand earlier this month, nearly six years after she and her husband, Prince Harry, signed an initial $100 million deal with the streamer in 2020.

The latest report comes just days after Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have projects with the streaming giant.

His remarks came days after Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever ended its partnership with Netflix.

“We still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We have an amazing doc with them," he said during a press event.

“They have things in development on the TV and film side. Deals come and go all the time, and we don’t renew so many deals, those just don’t get as much press for obvious reasons. There’s no juicy story there,” Bajaria said.

As ever was launched by Meghan last year and supported financially by the streaming giant, in a separate deal to that of her TV content.