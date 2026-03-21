Sarah Michelle Gellar honors long time late friend Nicholas Brendon post shock death
Nicholas Brendon passed away on 20th March 2026 at 54
Sarah Michelle Gellar has heaper praise for her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon.
As fans will be aware, the acting sensation met his demise on 20th March 2026 "in his sleep of natural causes" at the age of 54.
Following his shocking death, Gellar took to social media and posted a picture alongside the late actor, writing a lines originally spoken by Xander in the Season 7 episode "Potential."
“’They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it.”
“But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me’. I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”
Following in her footsteps, Alyson Hannigan, also paid a tribute on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming message.
The actress, who played Willow Rosenberg, penned,“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”
Similarly, Emma Caulfield, shared a video of Brendon on her Instagram Story, expressing, "My heart is heavy. I can't put into words just how this has hit me. Let this clip of us giving it our all be a placeholder. Rest Nicky. Rest. I love you."
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