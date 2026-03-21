Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar honors long time late friend Nicholas Brendon post shock death

Sarah Michelle Gellar has heaper praise for her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation met his demise on 20th March 2026 "in his sleep of natural causes" at the age of 54.

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Following his shocking death, Gellar took to social media and posted a picture alongside the late actor, writing a lines originally spoken by Xander in the Season 7 episode "Potential."

“’They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it.”

“But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me’. I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

Following in her footsteps, Alyson Hannigan, also paid a tribute on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming message.

The actress, who played Willow Rosenberg, penned,“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

Similarly, Emma Caulfield, shared a video of Brendon on her Instagram Story, expressing, "My heart is heavy. I can't put into words just how this has hit me. Let this clip of us giving it our all be a placeholder. Rest Nicky. Rest. I love you."