Meghan Markle believes in working silently, says close pal

Meghan Markle is labelled an incredible human thing by her close friend.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who knows the Duchess of Sussex for almost two decades, has branded her a beautified human beings

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Speaking to Hello! the expert noted: “She's an incredible role model in living a life of service. She does not necessarily do everything loudly; she does things quietly, so it's really beautiful to watch.”

"I think we feed off of each other because we love to give back, and we love to support and be of service to others."

Reflecting on Meghan attending the event, Kelly commented: "Meghan is one of my best friends, and I'm honoured that she said yes [to presenting] and that she's been along this journey with me as well.

"She supports the alliance, and she's been doing this for a few years now." Kelly also expressed her joy of seeing the Duchess being a mum to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "She not only shows up for my family, but it's a real privilege to be able to watch her mother too," Kelly said.