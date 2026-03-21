Joel Dommett takes a dig at Meghan Markle’s comment on Prince Harry

Comic Relief host Joel Dommett has taken a playful jab at Meghan Markle's previous remarks about her husband, Prince Harry.

In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she knew little about Harry or royal protocols prior to their relationship, despite his prominent status.

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As she became more acquainted with him on a personal level, Meghan also insisted that she hadn't used Google to learn more about him.

In conversation with Oprah Winfrey, she stated: "Well, I didn't do any research about what that would mean... I'd never looked up my husband online. I just didn't feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that he thought I needed to know, he was telling me."

In the pair's Netflix documentary released a year later, a resurfaced 2015 clip showed Meghan being questioned about Harry and his brother Prince William at a red carpet event.

When asked who she preferred out of the two, she selected Harry - whom she would later wed in 2018.

Discussing the start of his own relationship with his wife Hannah, Joel couldn't resist making a dig at Meghan and her comments while speaking on Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast.

He quipped that his wife also said that she didn't know who he was after messaging him, following an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's show.

"My wife slid into my DMs. The TV was on in the corner of the bar and she saw me on Lorraine," he shared. "She hadn't seen any of the junk [about a previous catfishing situation he fell victim to]."

He then joked: "That same way that Meghan Markle didn't know Prince Harry - 'Oh, what is a Prince?'"