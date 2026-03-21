Meghan and Harry's 'Cookie Queens' wins big at film and TV festival

Meghan Markle on Friday took to Instagram to celebrate after Harry and her documentary "Cookie Queens" won the "audience award" at the SXSW Film and TV Festival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers under their Archewell Productions banner.

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The production won the prize in the "festival favourites" section, as the Duchess of Sussex boasted about the win on her social media.

Meghan reposted a message from director Alysa Nahmias, who said: "Wow – such an honour that Cookie Queens just won the SXSW Festival Favourite Audience Award.

"Huge thanks from our whole film team to the fabulous audiences, programmers, and volunteers!"

Independent American-based film distribution firm, Roadside Attractions, recently acquired the rights to the project.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The documentary, which received mixed reviews, will be available to watch exclusively in theatres over the summer.

The pair served as executive producers on the documentary, which follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the cookie-selling season.







