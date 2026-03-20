Princess Anne visits Kensington Palace

Princess Anne met with children who took part in Clore Learning Centre which is a purpose-built learning facility, said a statement issued on Friday.

"It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Kensington Palace this week to officially open the Clore Learning Centre, a purpose-built learning facility," said the statement issued by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity who look after Hampton Court, Kensington Palace, the Banqueting House, Kew Palace, Hillsborough Castle and the Tower of London.

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Princess Royal's home is Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, a working farm and estate she has lived on since the 1970s.

The statement said, "The space was full with children from Ark Brunel Primary Academy who spent the day learning in the space and met with The Princess Royal."

The statement added, "We are extremely grateful to the Clore Duffield Foundation and all the supporters of our charity who made this possible."

Clore Duffield Foundation has been distributing funds to charities since 1964. Founded by Sir Charles Clore, the Foundation is now chaired by his daughter, Dame Vivien Duffield.











