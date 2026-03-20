Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s behavior comes under fire: ‘Stop this charade’

In many admissions by experts and critics, Meghan Markle’s alleged efforts to copy her sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been evident, so much so that this time around a well placed insider has come forward with their two cents on these behaviors.

They spoke to In Touch Weekly and the conversation saw this insider admit, “Meghan’s clearly doing all she can to copy the royal playbook and at the same she’s never done a thing but attack the institution.” So “of course that’s going to inflame the situation.”

Advertisement

As for where the Wales’s are concerned, and “what really bothers William, and Kate too for that matter, is the way Meghan is constantly trying to compete with them and overshadow what the rest of the family are doing.”

Also, “in [Kate’s] view it needs to stop and she’s decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly. She’s still convinced he’s being pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions. She doesn’t believe for one second he’s come up with these photo op tours, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to face the fall out equally.”

Before signing off the source also said, “in her view, it’s time he finds the courage to put his foot down and stop this charade.”