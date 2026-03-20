Prince William finally 'completely aligned' with King Charles regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice future

"Prince William used to see Beatrice and Eugenie as possible allies in the future"

Prince William has taken a startling U-turn on his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

The Prince of Wales is now ‘completely aligned’ with his father King Charles how to handle the situation.

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According to a report by the OK! the future king is far ‘more cautious’ about who represents the royal family publicly.

The close confidant says, "William used to see Beatrice and Eugenie as possible allies in the future – dependable relatives who could quietly support the monarchy if needed. But the atmosphere has changed dramatically and William really has done a startling U-turn.”

“After everything that has happened around Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, he is far more cautious about who represents the royal family publicly."

The insider further said Prince William has chosen to align closely with his father King Charles as the monarch has taken a cautious approach in response to the continuing controversy.

"William is completely aligned with the King on how to handle the situation. Watching the fallout from various royal controversies over the past few years has had a profound effect on him, and it has made him far more cautious about the image and stability of the institution he will eventually lead," the source told the outlet.