Meghan Markle leaves Netflix CEO with egg on his face: ‘Don't do this deal’

Meghan Markle may be working hard to set herself up as a brand in her own right but people like JJ Anisiobi, host of the Daily Expresso show, recently spoke out and made an explosive claim against the Duchess, and called her efforts out because ‘no one cares’, as she puts it.

For those unversed, two days prior a report by Variety attempted to expose all the fractures behind the scenes of Meghan and Prince Harry’s collaboration with Netflix. A collaboration that has left the co-CEO unable to take calls without legal representation, among other things.

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But this time around Anisiobi has revealed something interesting, and that is that the Netflix chief was warned against taking on the Sussexes.

She explained the entire time line by saying, “Sarandos was warned in advance, 'don't do this deal'. But he's the top dog. And he said, 'No, this is going to be great.' And they released a documentary, Harry and Meghan, and it was super successful, right? The most-watched documentary on Netflix ever.”

“And Sarandos is thinking, 'See, this is why I'm the boss. I told all you people it's going to be great.' And then every project after that has been pitiful. It's been pitiful. People aren't watching. People don't care about Meghan Markle as a brand. People don't care about her cooking shows with her rich Hollywood mates.”

But where his employees were concerned, particularly Netflix, the senior staff, its said “none of them wanted this to happen,” but as Anisiobi puts it “Sarandos pushed ahead regardless. And now he has egg on his face. I'm happy he's at least woken up to this and has now pulled the plug officially, but he was warned and went ahead with it anyway.”

Another thing worth noting according to the outlet is that both t Mr Sarandos and his creative chief, Bela Bajaria have gone as far as to unfollow both Meghan’s Instagram as well as that of her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever.

According to another source, their relationship was actually personal. While speaking to The Daily Mail they say, “Ted let them stay over at his while their place was being renovated. They were very close. He was part of the team which agreed to sign them to that $100 (£75m) million deal in September 2020, after their ‘freedom flight’ to the US following Megxit.”

“She didn’t care to take the advice offered by the Netflix head of consumer products, Josh Simon. After he left Netflix last year to take a new role elsewhere, the writing was on the wall.”