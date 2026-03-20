Prince William’s real reason for separating himself from Beatrice, Eugenie’s woes explained

Amid issues surrounding Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and the Firm, the real reason for Prince William choosing to step away from the York sisters has come to light and sources warn it’s a lot more loaded than thought previously.

The insider in question spoke about all this with OK! Magazine and during their conversation he was quoted saying that while its true the heir once saw his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie as “possible allies” in the future. Plus given King Charles’ bid for a slimmed down monarchy, the fact that they were “dependable relatives who could quietly support the monarchy if needed” was also a big plus.

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“But the atmosphere has changed dramatically,” since then they admit “and William really has done a startling U-turn.”

The Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein saga, that is still ongoing, has done a lot more damage than thought possible it’s also said. Also that is the real reason why, considering everything that has happened around Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents, he is “far more cautious about who represents the royal family publicly.”

“As for why William is taking such a hard stance?” the same source finally pondered. Its because “[He’s] seen firsthand how quickly scandals can spiral and dominate the narrative around the monarchy.”

“As a result, William has become extremely alert to anything that could even hint at reputational risk. Even distant associations with ongoing scandals now raise serious questions in his mind about whether someone should be placed in a visible role representing the crown,” they added before signing off.