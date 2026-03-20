Beatrice, Eugenie’s make incendiary plans after losing Prince William’s support: Tell-all & threats

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to have no interest in accepting Prince William’s decision to step away, and in turn are rumored to be planning a return of epic proportions.

According to a well placed source that recently spoke to the National Examiner, the sisters, are ‘well aware’ that William would like to see them ‘cut out’, in the same way their father and mother have been but “they just aren’t going to let that happen without pushing back hard.”

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For those unversed with the actions taken against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the two were removed from Royal Lodge, a place Fergie continued to receive free lodging despite her divorce.

What is also pertinent to mention is that while Andrew has been provided a privately financed housing option undertaken by King Charles, and not taxpayer funds as he was used to, his ex-wife has not been provided the same option.

Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has stepped forward to offer his take on the decision the heir took, in his chat with the Daily Mail.

According to the commentator and expert, “they do understand why Charles and William had to treat Andrew the way he has, but they see no reason they should be punished for his sins,” says the source. “All they’ve done is keep their heads down and try to serve the Crown as best as they can, it makes no sense to banish them.”

As of right now, “they feel strongly that they have a right to hang on to their royal homes and their ties to the family and will use all the leverage they have to stand their ground.”

“There’s been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink.” Or they could consider a tell-all, as Mr Fitzwilliams warns. All in all “it’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off,” he said himself before signing off.