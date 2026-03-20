Beatrice, Eugenie’s make incendiary plans after losing Prince William’s support: Tell-all & threats
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are planning to fight back now that Prince William has cut support and here’s why that’s bad for the heir
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to have no interest in accepting Prince William’s decision to step away, and in turn are rumored to be planning a return of epic proportions.
According to a well placed source that recently spoke to the National Examiner, the sisters, are ‘well aware’ that William would like to see them ‘cut out’, in the same way their father and mother have been but “they just aren’t going to let that happen without pushing back hard.”
For those unversed with the actions taken against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the two were removed from Royal Lodge, a place Fergie continued to receive free lodging despite her divorce.
What is also pertinent to mention is that while Andrew has been provided a privately financed housing option undertaken by King Charles, and not taxpayer funds as he was used to, his ex-wife has not been provided the same option.
Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has stepped forward to offer his take on the decision the heir took, in his chat with the Daily Mail.
According to the commentator and expert, “they do understand why Charles and William had to treat Andrew the way he has, but they see no reason they should be punished for his sins,” says the source. “All they’ve done is keep their heads down and try to serve the Crown as best as they can, it makes no sense to banish them.”
As of right now, “they feel strongly that they have a right to hang on to their royal homes and their ties to the family and will use all the leverage they have to stand their ground.”
“There’s been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink.” Or they could consider a tell-all, as Mr Fitzwilliams warns. All in all “it’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off,” he said himself before signing off.
-
Meghan Markle leaves Netflix CEO with egg on his face: ‘Don't do this deal’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with another dent in a brand that’s already taken a few knocks
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry miscalculated their royal impact on Hollywood?
-
Royal family uses Shakira's song for Prince Edward's visit
-
Meghan Markle's best friend makes startling revelations about Duchess
-
King Charles, Prince William get meaningful advice over Princess Eugenie, Beatrice royal titles
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to take Netflix to court: Insider breaks silence on clash
-
Shamed Andrew new home looks like episode of ‘Midsomer Murders’