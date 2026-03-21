Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's silent support from the Royal Family revealed

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested, King Charles made his thoughts clear, that no one is above the law, including the Royal Family.

The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, amid allegations that he shared confidential information with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his role as trade envoy to the UK.

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Since the arrest, Andrew has majorly remained away from the public eye in the King’s estate in Sandringham.

While Charles has expertly dodged questions about his younger brother during royal outings, his other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are coping with Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace.

Just two weeks before the former prince was arrested, his younger brother Edward spoke out on the mounting pressure on the Royal Family amid the Andrew scandal.

The Duke of Edinburgh appeared at the World Governments Summit in Dubai and when he was asked "how are you coping?" Edward replied, "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.”

"'They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important to always remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this,” he added.

While Princess Anne has not spoken publicly about Andrew’s allegations, it was reported last week that the Princess Royal reportedly called Andrew on Christmas Day, while she was with the Royal Family in Sandringham.

Royal expert Richard Kay also claimed that Anne offered to have Andree come and live with her at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Mr. Kay told the Daily Mail that Anne issued the offer "not just as an act of Christian charity but a willingness to surround him with family love".

With Anne supporting Andrew in private and Edward being the only sibling who gave a public statement, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said all of the late Queen Elizabeth's children would be struggling with the former royal’s arrest.

Jennie told the Mirror: “This must be an incredibly difficult situation for all of Andrew’s siblings. The King has made his position clear: no-one is above the law and it must be allowed to take its course. He has also taken brutal action against his brother, stripping him of his titles, his position and his house. As monarch, duty had to come before family.”

While King Charles has taken firm action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his siblings Edward and Anne have remained more lenient towards their brother, as per Jennie.