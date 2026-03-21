Andrew Mountbatten Windsor 'jealous' of King Charles' grip on press

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is said to be growing increasingly frustrated over a stark imbalance in how he and King Charles have managed media scrutiny.

Insiders have revealed that Andrew is "raging" over his inability to control press coverage like Charles has.

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The source said, "Within broadcasting circles, there has long been an awareness of how tightly controlled access to King Charles could be, but seeing the detail laid out again has reignited debate. It underscores just how far those arrangements went compared to what most public figures would request."

"For Andrew Windsor, there is a sense of frustration and rage that he never had access to that same level of structured media management. The contrast between the two brothers has become more apparent, particularly as scrutiny around Andrew has intensified without the same protective framework in place," they added.

This comes after details resurfaced about King Charles' media strategy during his time as Prince of Wales, when broadcasters were required to sign detailed agreements before securing interviews.

As per sources the comparison between King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has become a talking point behind-the-scenes.

"There is a perception that Charles operated with a highly disciplined communications strategy, whereas Andrew has often appeared exposed and reactive in the face of media pressure. That disparity is now being interpreted as a key factor in how their respective public images have evolved," the source said.