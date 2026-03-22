Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living inside ‘fantastic fiction,’ says expert

Meghan Markle snd Prince Harry end up having the same issues with streaming giants.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had a fall out with Spotify and the Netflix one after the other, are branded ‘difficult’ people to work with.

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Expert Bronte Coy notes to The Sun: “why does it always end like this?”

Bronte said that “people are basically saying that they’re really difficult to work with”.

“And that’s the theme there, and it’s from a number of sources now, a number of different outlets and that is the problem with them moving forward, trying to build an empire post-royal life,” he said.

Bronte continued: “They went to America with dreams of being TV producers and all they’ve really been able to do is try to monetise their lives through factual content.”

“They’ve not been able to land those dramas and it does feel like the reason is because they actually didn’t have any of their own really fantastic ideas for fiction shows,” Bronte added.

“What Meghan’s always leaned towards is monetising her life which I think is probably an exhausting thing to do because you need to be able to go home and live your life and for that to be separate,” Brontë noted.