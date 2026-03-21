King Charles hits breaking point over Andrew drama

King Charles is said to be dealing with growing frustration as effort to remove his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the line of succession continue to stall.

Despite intense public pressure and ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew's past links to Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York remains in place within the royal succession.

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Insiders told Radar Online, "There has been a real sense of frustration at how difficult it is to even begin untangling Andrew Windsor from the line of succession. On paper, it might sound straightforward, but in reality, there is no existing mechanism to remove a single individual without triggering far wider constitutional consequences."

They went on to add, "Discussions have quickly moved beyond whether it can be done to whether it should be attempted at all, given the scale of coordination required. What's become clear is that any effort to remove him would likely involve not just Andrew himself but potentially raise questions about his wider family's status, which adds another layer of complexity."

Moreover, sources explained that King Charles has been deeply frustrated by the situation, saying, "There is a feeling that the King would prefer a clean resolution, but the system simply doesn't allow for quick fixes."

"Charles is said to be increasingly frustrated and, frankly, fuming that despite the reputational damage, there is no practical route to removing Andrew from the line without creating a much bigger constitutional issue," they added.