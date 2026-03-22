Reason Prince William has ‘very less staff’ at home

Prince William is adamant on being a hands on Royal.

The Prince of Wales likes to take care of house chores and children duties by himself along with wife Kate Middleton.

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Speaking to Select Car Leasing, former Royal butler, Grant Harrold, said: “William and Kate like doing things for themselves.”

“Their homes runs with very few staff, and their day-to-day life is far more ‘normal’ than older members of the Royal Family,” he continued. “The school run is part of this. For them, it’s an important part of their children’s daily routine and they want to do it themselves.”

“I also don’t think William wants the world to see his children being driven to school by a chauffeur, it’s not the image of the monarch he’s trying to project,” he explained.

“All the royals seemed to really enjoy driving,” he recalled. “The King would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur. If he was going to an official engagement he would use a car, but apart from that he would just drive himself wherever he needed to go.”