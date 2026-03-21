Photo: Denise Richards reveals how Aaron Phypers outed her secret

Denise Richards has revealed how Aaron Phypers spilled a secret she ought to keep for a while.

As fans will be aware, Phypers filed for divorce from the actress on July 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Following a tumultous marriage period of nearly six years, they eventually separated on July 4, 2025. Now,Richards is sharing insights on the trouble her marriage caused her.

In an interview with Allure, Denise shared that she has gotten a full face lift last year and contemplated to keep until Phypers "let the cat out of the bag".

The procedure was reportedly carried out by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Ben Talei.

"I wanted to put things back up, where they were before," she reflected.

"I was terrified. Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like - a facelift is not something that I could hide."

She went on to claim that the move has essentially granted her with a "new lease of life."

Speaking of herbefore and after face, she said, "It is night and day."

"It's given me... Especially with what I'm going through in life, you know?

"It's just given me a new lease of life. It's given me confidence. And people have asked me, if I wasn't an actress, would I still have had it? And I would have."