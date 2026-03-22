Tom Holland vouches for Zendaya film with hyped up note

Tom Holland is supporting his alleged wife, Zendaya, ahead of her new film.

The Spider Man star turned to his social media to hype up his longtime girlfriend before the release of her new movie, The Drama.

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“I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you,” he wrote of the upcoming A24 movie, which stars Zendaya, 29, and Robert Pattinson. “Get your tickets now!”

The 29-year-old Marvel star lit up the Empire State Building at sunrise on March 18 to unveil the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Yet while his fresh energy and sharp look caught attention, one detail stole the spotlight: Holland’s bare ring finger.

This came just days after stylist Law Roach fueled speculation by declaring that Holland and longtime love Dune 3 actress had already tied the knot.

But Holland’s absence of a wedding band has fans wondering: Is the couple married, or is the rumor mill running ahead of reality?

Adding to the intrigue, Zendaya finally broke her silence during a cheeky appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 16.

When asked about the online frenzy surrounding her supposed nuptials, she laughed off the speculation, “Really? I haven’t seen any of that.”

Her playful dismissal only deepened the mystery, leaving audiences unsure whether she was deflecting or deliberately keeping their private life under wraps.

The actress has long emphasized her desire to protect her relationship from the spotlight.