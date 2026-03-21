Justin Timberlake, Estee Stanley video released two years after singers' DWI arrest

US authorities have released Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video from 2024 despite the singer's attempt to block it.

The pop star pleaded guilty in a New York State court in September 2024 to a lesser traffic charge than drunk driving after he was arrested over the summer when police spotted him failing to obey a stop sign and veering off lane.

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The bodycam video shows the officer performing a series of sobriety tests, to which Timberlake is heard saying, "These are, like, hard tests."

"Guys, I'm just following my friends back to my house," Timberlake, 45, is seen telling police in the footage after being stopped.

When the officer asks about his vehicle, Timberlake points out that he was in a rental car for a couple of days.

Timberlake’s legal team previously sued the Village of Sag Harbor to block the release of footage, saying it showed the pop star “in an acutely vulnerable state” and “would cause severe and irreparable harm” to his reputation

The lawsuit was filed after a Freedom of Information Law request.

Court records show Timberlake’s team and the Village have now agreed to release the footage with redactions

Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired and was sentenced to a fine, community service, and a public safety announcement.

According to reports, Estee Stanley, a prominent celebrity interior designer and fashion stylist, and her husband Bryan Furst were with Justin Timberlake on the night of his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor in June 2024.

In the footage, Stanley asks the officer what's going on, and later offers to drive after the officer expresses concern about Timberlake.