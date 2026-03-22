Gwyneth Paltrow ‘lucky’ to be original ‘nepo baby’

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking about the role of her parents in making her a big star.

The 53-year-old, who is that daughter of actress Blythe Danner and film producer and director Bruce Paltrow, says she is the original nepo baby.

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“I was extraordinarily lucky to be given opportunities early on, probably partly because I'm one of the original nepo babies," Gwyneth joked, "but I would be lying if I said that that made my path clear."

“There were many moments when the industry made it very plain that women are expected to stay in their lane and to be graceful and quiet and above all to be one thing. And I've never been very good at being one thing,” she added,

This comes days after Paltrow thanked mother Danner for endless support.

“Mom, you showed me what it looks like to commit fully to a craft, to be insanely creative and brave in your choices onstage, and to carry yourself with so much grace, even when sometimes this industry doesn't make it so easy. So thank you,” she said.