Zendaya plays with ‘algorithm’ amid Tom Holland wedding enigma

Zendaya is playing into wedding rumours with Tom Holland for a reason, notes an expert.

The actress, who is currently promoting for her new movie ‘The Drama’ with Robert Pattinson, is using the gossip around her private life to create numbers.

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Earlier, Zendaya’s personal stylist, Law Roach told Page Six: “Before every movie, we sit down and brainstorm and talk about what we’re going to do. For her movies, ever since ‘The Greatest Showman,’ we’ve always done method dressing.”

“They’re genuflecting back to the tricks of the trade of the [old Hollywood] studio days,” Mark Borkowski said of Zendaya and her team, including Roach. “It’s remaining in control … If you’re really realistic, you know your moment is transient. In modern terms, it’s what we all try to do with publicity: bewitch the algorithm.”

“What she’s done recently is found a way of churning a narrative into cultural gossip without ever looking like it’s marketing or a hard sell,” Borkowski told Page Six. “She’s got this new product and she leans into the rumors around Tom Holland — but never declares it.”