Genuine demands

Nasirabad Division in Balochistan is home to about two million people, and yet it lacks an independent university. Several educators, social workers, and students from this division have voiced their demand on various social media platforms, particularly Twitter, for the conversion of the University College of Dera Murad Jamali (UCDMJ), currently affiliated with the Lasbela University of Water, Agriculture, and Marine Sciences (LUWAMS), into a fully independent university to be called the University of Nasirabad.

This move may result in the establishment of an agricultural research centre, which could benefit the division as it is known for its agricultural potential in the province. Also, it will have a significant and positive impact on the academically driven youth of the region. Therefore, this issue requires urgent attention of the Balochistan Assembly.

Junaid Bashir

Nasirabad