NA panel to study contempt of parliament bill today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is determined to bring a ‘Contempt of Parliament' Bill for which the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Rules and Regulations and Privileges has been convened for today (Tuesday).
The meeting will be chaired by Rana Qasim Noon, Chairman Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Rules and Regulations and Privileges for which 17-point agenda has been issued.
The consideration of the discussion on the draft of the Contempt of Parliament Bill was a part of the agenda of the meeting besides the dozen of questions about privileges raised by the members of the National Assembly against different ministries.
The discussion on the draft of the Contempt of Parliament Bill was listed at 16 numbers in the agenda of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Rules and Regulations and Privileges.
