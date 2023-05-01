Couple, three kids injured in Liaquatabad fire

A couple and three children sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted on Sunday in a three-storey residential building in Liaquatabad.

The fire erupted in the building located near the underpass in Liaquatabad No 10. Upon receiving the information, two vehicles of the fire brigade department reached the location along with police, Rangers and volunteers from different welfare organisations.

As a result of the fire, a couple and their three children were injured. They were first taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and after receiving first aid there, they were transported to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi police, the injured were identified as 50-year-old Salim Akramuddin, his wife Amreen, 48, and their three children, 18-year-old Hafza, 12-year-old Maryam and 14-year-old Sufyan.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said the fire broke out on the second floor and engulfed the entire building. The entire furniture on the three storeys of the building was reduced to ashes. The fire was apparently caused by a short circuit.