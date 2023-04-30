Farewell hosted for outgoing SSP

Islamabad : The Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi who retired from his services after serving the force, a police spokesman said.

He said that, the farewell ceremony was attended among others by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Headquarters Muhammad Awais, CPO Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bhukhari, CPO Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, AIGs, SSPs and other senior officers.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the services of SSP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and said that the officer had served in Islamabad Capital police with dedication and commitment adding that his services to make Islamabad capital police as an ideal force will be remembered forever.

SSP Farhat Abbas Kazmi served the police and earned honour and respect during his career. Kazmi joined Islamabad capital police as a Probation ASI and served various posts including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

After getting elevation to the post of SP, he was assigned responsibilities as Zonal SP and recently he was working as AIG (Operations) where he served till retirement.