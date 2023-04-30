Lawes and Tuilagi staying in Premiership

LONDON: England internationals Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi are to remain in the Premiership, after agreeing new deals with Northampton and Sale respectively it was announced on Saturday.
Concerns have been expressed that, with Wasps and Worcester going out of business this season, the cash-strapped English game could see a huge player exodus to wealthier overseas teams following this year’s World Cup in France. The 34-year-old back-five forward has endured an injury-hit and frustrating campaign so far this season, with Lawes not having played Test rugby since leading England on their 2022 tour of Australia.
