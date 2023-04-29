CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the bravery of security forces for foiling the attack of terrorists in Lakki Marwat. Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great sacrifice of the martyred Naib Subedar Taj Mir, Havaldar Zakir Ahmad and sepoy Abid Hussain.

He acknowledged that the martyrs by sacrificing their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell. He remarked that the martyrs are heroes of their homeland and the nation who embraced the exalted rank of martyrdom.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the nation cannot forget immortal sacrifices of the martyrs. Caretaker CM expressed complete solidarity and heartfelt sympathy with the families of the martyred.

condolences: Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the three persons who lost their lives in a tragic road accident that occurred in the Pindi Gheb area of Attock. In his message of condolence, the chief minister expressed his deep grief and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.

The caretaker CM directed the administration to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and take legal action against the negligent driver responsible for the accident. He also sought a report from the administration regarding the accident.