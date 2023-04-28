DCs directed to stop smuggling, hoarding of wheat, fertilizer

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioners across Sindh have been directed to undertake stern legal, and administrative action to stop the hoarding and smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour, and fertilizer to Afghanistan. They have also been directed to stop the illegal transportation of these commodities to Balochistan unless officially requested by the Government of Balochistan. The prime minister has directed the high-ups of all four provincial governments to ensure compliance. w

The development followed a warning of growers’ associations of an impending major crisis of wheat grain and flour in Sindh unless the smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan, illegal shifting to other provinces is stopped.

Through two letters from the Sindh Services General and Coordination Department, the Sindh government directed the deputy commissioners of Jacobabad, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, Keamari, Kashmore, Dadu, Malir and Karachi West to take strict action against the illegal transportation of sugar, wheat, flour and fertilizers from the bordering districts into Balochistan and being further smuggled to Afghanistan.