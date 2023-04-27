Karachi Express catches fire in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The 17 bogies of Karachi Express, a business class train bound for Lahore from Karachi, caught fire late Wednesday night near Gambat Railway Station in Khairpur, causing passengers to jump from the train.

The railways staff tried to extinguish the fire and also called the fire brigades for help but till the filling of this reports, no fire brigade reached the spot.Although some of the passengers jumped from the train to save their life, many were still said to be stuck in the affected bogies, raising fears of deaths.However, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.