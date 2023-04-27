Speaker bars PTI ex-MNAs from attending proceedings

PTI's leaders sitting outside the parliament after they were barred from entering the parliament on April 26, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: A standoff was witnessed on Wednesday between police and PTI MNAs, who had resigned from their seats on party directions and were barred by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf from attending the proceedings. Their resignations as MNAs were accepted by the speaker.

An exchange of harsh words took place amid the standoff between the MNAs, who demanded participation in the session, and police. The PTI leaders staged a sit-in at the main gate and demanded talks with the speaker. They said that they had orders of the Sindh High Court, which allowed them to attend the proceedings. The MNAs, who participated in the protest, included Aftab Siddiqui, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Aftab Jahangir, Aslam Khan, Ataullah Khan and Jahangir Alam.

The lawmakers eventually returned after staging a protest and facing resistance from the police at the NA’s main gate. The PTI MNAs chanted slogans against the NA speaker, prime minister and interior minister while announcing their return to the parliament tomorrow (Thursday).

During the standoff, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan also arrived at Parliament and was stuck inside its premises amid the chaos.

The envoy was then escorted by security personnel through an alternate route.

“The Speaker, following consultation with constitutional experts, declared that PTI members who have resigned, will not be allowed to participate in National Assembly,” the NA Secretariat in a statement said.

The spokesperson for the NA Secretariat clarified that the Sindh High Court had not yet made a decision on the Speaker’s ruling on the eligibility of resigned PTI members to participate in National Assembly proceedings. He said that, in accordance with the rules of the National Assembly, the resigned members of the PTI were now considered out of the National Assembly and were not allowed to enter the House.

Similarly, the rules also prohibit the entry of strangers into the National Assembly.

