NA session begins as govt set to take 'important' decisions

ISLAMABAD: With "important" decisions expected amid a standoff between Supreme Court and the federal government, the National Assembly's Wednesday has kicked off with NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in the chair.

Sources told The News' Saleh Zafar that the government is set to move a motion seeking to summon "three people" to the NA's Privileges Committee for repeated contempt of parliament.

In a meeting of the ruling allies earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a parliamentary committee would discuss the terms of talks between the ruling alliance and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding holding elections across the country on the same day.

He said the door for negotiations should not be closed. "We can decide what the format of the talks will be. The parliamentary committee can create room for this."

The meeting came a day before a hearing of the Supreme Court on petitions requesting single-day elections to the national and provincial assemblies.

In the previous hearing, the apex court had directed the government and opposition parties to reach a consensus on the date for holding elections.

More to follow...