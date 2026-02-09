Cher sparks major health concerns as she pushes herself to limit at 79

Cher has sparked major health concerns as she works nonstop.

Insiders recently revealed that the legendary artist's pals are concerned that she needs some "downtime" just like anyone else.

Set to turn 80-years-old in May, Cher is said to be in hurry to finish the second-part of her memoir, which is due in November 2026, along with a new album.

Furthermore, the icon, 79, also juggles her romance with toyboy Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The source told Radar Online, "Cher likes having total control over her story, especially something this personal."

Adding, "But the pressure is enormous."

Furthermore, Cher's inner circle is worried that she's stretched too thin. The source said, "She works incredibly hard, but she needs downtime like anyone else – and she hasn't had much lately."

On the other hand, Cher also sparked rumours of dementia following her appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. At the prestigious awards ceremony, a series of onstage mishaps led some of the viewers to speculate about her cognitive well-being.

This comes as Cher revealed that she's recording her final album, stating, "They're great songs. I'm really excited."

"I'm older than dirt now. I'm the oldest person in almost every room – unless I'm in a nursing home," Cher jokingly added.