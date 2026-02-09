Piers Morgan defends Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, disagrees with Trump remarks

Piers Morgan 'disagrees' with Donald Trump over Bad Bunny's performance in Super Bowl

Ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl halftime show, there has been a divide. The chasm is accurately highlighted by Donald Trump and Piers Morgan.



Shortly after the performance, the U.S president took to his Truth Social, a social media platform, where he frequently expressed his views and blasted the Puerto Rican singer.

In his views, the Super Bowl halftime show LX did not represent what he believes America is, stating, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

As the performance was fully Spanish, Trump slammed the decision, writing, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

He continued his criticism, claiming the country is setting new records at breakneck speed and that the Super Bowl halftime show was an affront to our successes.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” he charged.

Trump also blasted what he claimed was 'fake news media' for praising the halftime show.

“It will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERIC GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

Trump's criticism is hardly a surprise. But Piers Morgan did not agree with the president.

Taking to X, he says, the show was fantastical, penning, "Couldn’t disagree more, Mr President. I absolutely loved Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Amazing (best in Super Bowl history?) theatre/choreography, great energy, superbly confident performance, and a very welcome unifying message."

Morgan also took a thinly veiled dig at Trump's views on Spanish. "Oh, and Spanish is 1st language for 50m+ Americans!"

In the meantime, Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show received positive reviews.