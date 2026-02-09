Keke Palmer makes jaw-dropping confession about 'The Burbs'

Keke Palmer recently got candid and opened up about the real villain in her new series, The Burbs.

For those unaware, The Burbs, an adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name, stars the 32-year-old American actress, singer, and host as Samira, a new mom, along with Jack Whitehall, who plays her husband, Rob Fisher.

The series chronicles a story of Samira and Rob, who relocate to his old neighbourhood but things suddenly take an unexpected turn.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine before the release of the eight-episode dark comedy, Palmer revealed who she thought would be a villain while reading the script.

However, the Emmy winner was left surprised when she found out the exact opposite person was an antagonist in the series.

She said, “I felt like I had no clue. I definitely was suspicious of Rob. I was definitely suspicious of Samira’s husband [played by Jack Whitehall], but I felt like that was way too obvious for it to be the husband. And again, one of those fun suburban tropes that it’s always the husband. So I knew there was no way that it could be that.”

Palmer continued, “I was just like, ‘I’m so interested to see where this is going.’ I think the pilot is so unique in that way where you’re just kind of unsure what you’re watching, but you can’t look away.”

“And I think the rest of the series is much like that, even though you start to fall in love with these characters and really kind of understand the world they’re living in,” the Good Fortune star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that The Burbs, which was released on February 8, 2026, is currently available to stream.