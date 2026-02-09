Camila Mendes finally reveals wedding plans with fiancé Rudy Mancuso

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is all set to tie the knot with Rudy Mancuso.

After getting engaged to her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso in October 2025, the actress has spoken about their wedding plans.

Speaking with People Magazine at the premiere of her upcoming comedy Idiotka, Mendes revealed that she's still learning about her vision for the wedding ceremony.

She admitted, "I've never been somebody who's like, had a big vision for my wedding, so I'm just still learning what my wedding persona or personality is."

"So I'm still getting into it, but I think we know the venue, so that's something," Mendes added.

Mendes was proposed by her now-fiancé Mancuso on October 24, with insiders revealing at the time that the musician pulled off the surprise for the actress.

The source said, "She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead."

"Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends," the source added.

Furthermore, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso were still celebrating around 11 pm them at Glen Powell's "tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party."