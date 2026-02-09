Andrew lands in new trouble days after Royal Lodge eviction

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reported Andrew to police.

Former Duke of York Andrew has landed in new trouble days after leaving the Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.

According to a report by the Mirror, Police are assessing claims that Andrew leaked confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

As per the AFP, in a November 2010 email, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

The disgraced royal also sent the American financier details of the trip -- on which he was accompanied by Epstein´s business associates -- along with investment opportunities months later, according to the BBC.

Official guidance stipulates trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information related to their official visits, the UK public broadcaster reported.

Amid these allegations, anti-monarchy group Republic has reported Andrew to police.

Now, Thames Valley Police have said: "We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

Earlier, the campaign group chief Graham Smith tweeted, “I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations. I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”



