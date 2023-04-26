PTI tells govt to either amend Constitution or hold elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) and Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry are pictured during a press conference in Islamabad in this undated file photo. — AFP

Shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a meeting of coalition partners ahead of a Supreme Court deadline, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry told the government Wednesday to either amend the Constitution or hold elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in line with the top court's order.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is saying elections should be held in October, whereas the Constitution says polls should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies," he said in a tweet.

Therefore, the government should either take the matter to the Parliament and amend the Constitution by a two-thirds majority or hold the elections, he said.

"The Constitution cannot be suspended through mere statements and resolutions. The attitude of not following the Constitution is unacceptable."

The PTI had dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in January in a bid to force early general elections but the Shehbaz-led government has not given in to the demand.

The Supreme Court, while taking suo motu notice, directed that polls in Punjab be held on May 14. Following the verdict, the Ministry of Defence filed a petition in the apex court, requesting it to take back its earlier decision and direct that election across the country be held on the same day. However, the ministry's petition was declared inadmissible for hearing.

In the latest hearing on elections, the SC directed the ruling coalition and the PTI to hold talks and reach a consensus on the date for polls, and to update it on the outcome on April 27.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz convened a meeting of the ruling allies today, after which he announced the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee.

He also said that the Supreme Court does "not have the power to act as arbitrator" between the government and the PTI. "The Supreme Court's job is not to act as a panchayat but to announce verdicts in accordance with the law and the Constitution," the premier said.

Reacting to the comments, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the apex court was indeed not a panchayat and announced the verdict in the case of the election after interpreting the Constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he noted that the SC asked political parties to discuss a date for elections. "Ministers promised [to do it] ... but the government refuses to implement the Supreme Court's verdict.

"The government plans to create anarchy in the country," he alleged.

He accused National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf of partiality, adding that the government's intentions were "not sincere" and it was inching towards violating the Constitution.

PTI leaders would appear in court hearings and abide by the SC's verdict, he iterated.