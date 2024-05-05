Two 'terrorists' attacking CTD Rawalpindi killed by 'friendly fire'

In this undated image, the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) troops are seen at an undisclosed location. — APP/File

LAHORE: Two alleged militants, who were attacking the counter terrorism department (CTD) in Rawalpindi, were killed by friendly fire, said the bureau's spokesperson on Saturday night.

The slain militants, who have been identified as Naseebullah and Ehsanullah, belonged to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to the CTD spokesperson.

Moreover, both of the slain militants were also involved in the attack on Dolphin Force in Rawalpindi which claimed the life of one personnel.

The spokesperson added, that explosives and hand grenades were also recovered from the killed militants.

Last month, the CTD arrested 22 alleged terrorists linked with different banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab, The News reported.

The CTD Punjab conducted 232 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 233 suspects were interrogated and 22 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and prohibited materials.

According to the publication, the CTD spokesperson said the arrest of these alleged terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Chakwal, Mianwali, Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Attock, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and Jhang.

The spokesperson said the terrorists had planned sabotage and wanted to target important installations.