ANP elects Aimal Wali Khan as president

ANP President Aimal Wali Khan addressing an election rally in Charsadda on February 02, 2024. —X/@ANPMarkaz

PESHAWAR: Aimal Wali Khan, who is the Awami National Party's (ANP) president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected as the party's central president unopposed on Sunday.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Iftikhar Hussain, ANP's general council meeting took place in the party's Bacha Khan Centre in Peshawar wherein Aimal was elected as the president.

No other candidate had submitted papers for the ANP's president post, said the sources. Aimal's name was put forward by ANP leader Haider Khan Hoti.

It should be noted that Aimal's father, Asfandyar Wali Khan, was the party's president. However, the senior politician has been away from politics for sometime and did not participate in the February 8 general elections.

On the other hand, ANP central spokesperson Zahid Khan on Saturday announced his resignation from his position. He said that he would not be participating in ANP's intra-party elections.

Sources privy to the matter claimed that Hoti and Zahid are not taking part in the intra-party elections.

They further claimed that Zahid has political differences with the ANP leadership and he had distanced himself from the party affairs, however, Aimal had gone to his house to convince him. But the visit proved futile.