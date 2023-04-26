Coalition partners meeting begins as SC deadline looms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP/File

The meeting of the allied ruling parties, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started on Wednesday, ahead of the dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on elections.



On Tuesday, the premier had called the meeting of the coalition partners today, as the deadline for talks with PTI, ordered by the Supreme Court, nears. The apex court was scheduled to hear a petition, seeking to hold general elections to national and provincial assemblies simultaneously.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener and other leaders of the ruling alliance attended the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting was deliberating over the current political situation. Later, a legal team will brief the meeting on the deadline set by the apex court for the provision of poll funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It may be noted that the government has just two days to talk to the PTI in order to reach a consensus on the issue of holding elections as per the apex court orders.

During the last meeting of the coalition partners, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had suggested dialogue with the PTI but the PDM chief Fazlur Rehman outrightly rejected it.

Sources within Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) claim that the party leadership had asked Ayaz Sadiq to contact PTI’s Asad Qaiser on Friday and both agreed to meet on Wednesday (today) but PTI chief Imran Khan clearly said that the mandate for negotiations rested with Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

