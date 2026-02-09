King Charles publicly asked if he knew about Andrew's connection to Epstein

King Charles heckled again over Andrew's connection to Epstein

King Charles got heckled again during an outing when a common man asked him about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.

The King was greeting people in Clitheroe, Lancashire, this morning when a man in the crowd shouted "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?"

The monarch had arrived at the train station and was happily chatting witht he people when the man shouted the question.

However, most people in the crowd booed at the man and told him to "shut up." A man from the public pulled away the heckler, who then walked away.

This is the second time the King has been publicly heckled over Andrew’s relationship with the convicted paedophile while on a visit in Essex. The previous heckler, a 73-year-old man named Richard Gadd, asked if His Majesty ahd told the police to not investigate his brother.

Two officers walked Gadd away.

Andrew was stripped of his titles and honors by the King in October amid steady revelations about his links with Epstein via the Epstein files being released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Photos have emerged of the disgraced former Duke of York crouched over a young woman lying on the floor. Email correspondence between him and Epstein showed that he leaked trade envoy documents to his pal.