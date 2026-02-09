Beatrice, Eugenie blindsided by extent of Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein links

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been shocked by their mother Sarah Ferguson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, a new report has revealed.

While Eugenie is said to have cut ties with their father, Andrew, Beatrice was recently seen riding horses with him.

Sources said she is trying to stay close to her father while keeping good relations with the royal family.

However, an insider claimed that both the sisters were left shocked to see the extent of their mom’s links to the late financier.

A source told Daily Mail, "That she blatantly lied to them – unlike their father, who made no secret of his past friendship with Epstein – has really caused family ructions and helps explain why Sarah has gone to ground."

“There are a lot of questions she has to answer about her own behaviour and what exactly she knew about Andrew's past with Epstein and Maxwell."

Previously, a representative of Ferguson said, "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia."