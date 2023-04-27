Woman with ‘world’s biggest cheeks’ alarms fans with latest procedure

WASHINGTON: A woman believed to have the ‘world’s biggest cheeks’ has unveiled her latest surgery, but some fans have expressed concern that it might be a step too far. Anastasiia Pokreshchuk has had so much filler in her cheeks that she’s lost count of how many procedures she’s had.Now the plastic surgery fan, who recently remarked that her cheekbones now feel “a little bit small”, has undergone another boob job, the latest operation in a string of breast surgeries.
In a mirror selfie, Anastasiia showed her 91,100 Instagram followers her bandaged chest, in a post that has since clocked up more than 2,200 likes and counting. Many praised her glam look as “so hot”, while others feared she’d taken things too far.
The 33-year-old recently treated herself to a boob job in Turkiye, having reportedly previously undergone previous breast augmentations, the Daily Star reports. While some applauded Anastasiia’s latest surgical enhancements, with one person declaring she has their “dream body”, others expressed concerns about potential health implications.
