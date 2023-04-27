Ban on kite flying continues

Islamabad:The District Administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Wednesday warned the citizens that kite flying within the city was banned and that any violation of the ban would result in legal action being taken under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

ICT Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon in a media statement said that the ban was imposed on April 4 for a period of two months, in an effort to prevent kite flying accidents and protect lives and property. He also instructed Assistant commissioners (ACs) magistrates, and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with the ban while directing them to take immediate action against kite-flyers and kite-sellers.

Memon said that kite flying had become a major public safety issue in the city, especially during the spring season. The use of sharp strings and high-flying kites caused numerous accidents in the past, resulting in fatalities and injuries, he said, adding that the ban was aimed at curbing this menace and ensuring the safety of citizens. He asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with the ban and take action against violators.