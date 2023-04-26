Achakzai links peace in Pakistan with peace in Afghanistan

PISHIN: Peace in Pakistan was not possible unless peace was restored in Afghanistan. These views were expressed by Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman, Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) while addressing a public meeting held in Pishin here on Tuesday.

He said that Balochistan was common province of Pushtun and Baloch, therefore, grant of rights to both the nationalities of the province be ensured equitably.

Welcoming the resumption of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran, he said that deal inked between Iran and Saudi Arabia would help pave way for putting an end to sectarianism in Pakistan.

“Pakistan should make friendly relations with all the neighbouring countries”, said Achakzai, adding that PKMAP would not budge on the issue of the rights of its people.

He said that killing and bloodshed were becoming common in the country. Public meeting was also addressed by Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Senior Deputy Chairman, PKMAP, Abdul Qahar Wadan, provincial President, PKMAP and others.