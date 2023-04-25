Drunk Indian man held at Delhi airport for ‘urinating on co-flyer’

ISLAMABAD: An Indian man was arrested at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger on an American Airlines flight, coming from New York.

According to the media reports, the passenger had been under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument. The incident took place on flight AA 292, from New York to Delhi.

The alleged unruly passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the IGI Airport around 9pm on Sunday. The airlines reported the matter to the airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the police.

The victim passenger filed a formal complaint. Delhi police said, “Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines’ staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger.

“There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them.”

Taking notice, Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated that it had taken cognisance of the incident and said that an allegedly inebriated passenger (arriving from New York) relieved himself on another passenger. The airlines recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement agencies.

An FIR has been lodged. Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past. An inebriated man had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later. Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on him. The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.