Ex-senator Enver Baig passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former senator and distinguished politician Enver Baig passed away here on Friday after protracted illness. He was 75.
Baig stayed away from politics due to health issues for quite some time. He was being treated for prostate cancer for the last six months. During this period, he was hospitalised a number of times.
Baig will be laid to rest in H/11-4 graveyard on Saturday (today) at 2pm. His body has been shifted to 54, F/7-2, main Margalla Road.
Baig became a member of the Senate in Benazir government. Later, he joined the PMLN but soon developed differences with its leadership.
He started practicing as an independent politician and was known for his candid comments in TV talk shows. He was running his own business and was a renowned philanthropist.
Baig was immensely popular in the diplomatic community of the federal capital and enjoyed relationship with some world leaders with whom he used to discuss the affairs of Pakistan.
Baig was a staunch Pakistani and kept interest of the nation close to his heart. He was a media darling and TV channels preferred him to invite for serious discussions pertaining to national significance. Popular in social circles of the twin cities, his death is being widely mourned.
