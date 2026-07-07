Milo Ventimiglia shares hopeful update one year after losing home in LA wildfires

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their second child together.

The This Is Us star, 48, and the model, 42, announced the birth of their baby boy via Instagram post featuring the couple, their two children and their dog.

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Mariano revealed their son's name as Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia.

"These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way," she wrote.

"Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can't wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!"

The couple, who are also parents to one-year-old daughter Ke'ala Coral, announced they were expecting their second child in January.

The family had lost their Los Angeles home in the devastating wildfires just weeks after their first child was born. Following Ke'ala's birth, Mariano reflected on the difficult period in an emotional Instagram post.

"Houseless, never homeless," she wrote with a photo of their newborn's feet.

She revealed that the family had evacuated during the Palisades Fire on January 7 and lost both the home they were living in and another house that was under construction.

Mariano also shared that she was 38 weeks pregnant when the fires forced them to evacuate.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child in September 2024.

Just weeks before welcoming Ke'ala, Ventimiglia returned to the site of their destroyed Malibu home, becoming emotional as he saw the damage caused by the wildfires.