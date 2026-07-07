Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce high school story that won her heart

In her wedding vows, Taylor Swift revealed a moment of husband Travis Kelce which made her fell for the athlete.

In his high-school days, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a popular jock.

Advertisement

But that is not the full story, the pop icon during her vows shared, Kelce also stood up for classmates who were bullied.

According to the source, telling People, "Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime."

The insider described Swift admitting the wish to know someone like Kelce in her school years.

"And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special."

Upon hearing this, Kelce was moved to tears, according to source.

"Travis was very emotional during the vows," the insider shared.

Similar to Swift, Kelce have also written his vows and unexpectedly attendees at the wedding described him to be the most emotional one.

Meanwhile, the couple walked down on aisle on July 3 in front of reportedly 1,000 guests, which included Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and others.