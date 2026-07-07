Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI special agent exposes kidnapper as inexperienced
A former FBI agent, though, believes an organized crime group tends to kidnap Nancy Guthrie
Despite a widespread search, authorities have so far not found Nancy Guthrie or her presumed captors.
Eluding the investigators for months fostered a perception that the kidnapper(s) may be hardened criminals.
But a former FBI special agent spotted a mistake by the abductor, which made him realize the suspect was a rookie.
His name is Chip Massey.
He pointed out that the man wore the mask while appearing outside Nancy's home and was caught on the home camera footage, making him an inexperienced criminal.
"The way he tries to get lower to disguise his gait and height, how he tries to cover up the camera – that’s not something an experienced criminal would do," he told the Daily Mail.
Massey did not stop there.
According to him, the suspect's gun holster was also poorly positioned.
His gun holster is problematic. It doesn’t fit, and you would never wear it there, on the front, where someone can grab your weapon."
While his gloves seemed too large to comfortably handle a firearm.
"And those gloves are too big for him to use the gun anyway."
Not to mention, the ex-FBI negotiator said the blood at the exit of Nancy's home suggested the kidnapping did not go smoothly.
"The fact blood was on the exit tells me there was a struggle inside," he said.
All of these alleged clues led Massey to say, "If he were a professional, that wouldn’t have happened, so that tells me he’s an amateur, as does the whole back and forth afterwards (with ransom notes) where they don’t provide proof of life."
Meanwhile, Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, a TODAY anchor, has recently issued a statement on marking five months of her mom's kidnapping, sharing how the 84-year-old led them to suffer in agony for months.
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